Golfer Chawrasia to tee off at European Masters

Crans Montana (Switzerland), Sep 6 (IANS) In-form Indian golfer S.S.P. Chawrasia will continue his hunt for a first title on European soil at the Omega European Masters, which begins on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Chawrasia was recently honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in India. The 2016 Olympian has won six times on the Asian Tour and four of these events were co-sanctioned with the European Tour in India.

Chawrasia, however, has never won on European soil in his 20-year career. He will aim for the title when he steps up to tee for the 2.7 million euros (approximately US$3.25 million) event held at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club.

Placed second on the Order of Merit, Chawrasia will also attempt to chase down leader David Lipsky of the US on the money list with a strong performance in the Swiss showpiece.

The tournament is the only event on European soil to be co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and European Tour.

Reigning Order of Merit champion Scott Hend of Australia will be seeking redemption when he tees off for his eighth appearance at the Omega European Masters this week.

