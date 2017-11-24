Golfer Chawrasia remains on top in Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Nov 24 (IANS) Indian golfer S.S.P. Chawrasia doubled his overnight lead to two strokes when he carded a four-under 66 in the second round to continue to be at the top of the $2 million UBS Hong Kong Open here on Friday.

Despite the gusty conditions at the Hong Kong Golf Club, the six-time winner on the Asian Tour remained unperturbed as he even extended his lead to five at one stage after birdies on third, seventh, eighth, 10th and 13th holes.

His card was marred by a lone bogey on the par-four 14th and with South Africa's Thomas Aiken returning with the day's lowest score of 64 to take second place, the Indian's lead was eventually cut to two. He has a two-day total of nine-under 131.

"It was a great round today. I'm happy. I think the greens are very fast here and a little bit windy, of course. That's why I think the players are struggling. I'm just following my game plan," he was quoted as saying by an Asian Tour release.

"Same thing, I'm playing last two days, exactly the same strategy. I don't want to change anything. I'm feeling more confident today than yesterday."

Thailand's Poom Saksansin's two-day total of five-under 135 saw him take a share of third place and kept him within sight of Chawrasia as he steadied his nerves to remain in contention for his third Asian Tour victory.

Among other Indians in the fray, Shubhankar Sharma came up with a one-over 71 to take his total to three-under 137 that gave him a share of the 15th spot.

Rashid Khan was 26th, while Mukesh Kumar was lucky to have made the halfway cut which fell at two-over 142. He was 56th.

Khalin Joshi and Shiv Kapur missed the cut after sharing the 70th position on 143 total. S. Chikka, Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Chiragh Kumar were in the tied 82nd spot.

