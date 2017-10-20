Golfer Chawrasia to compete at Mauritius Open

Port Louis, Oct 20 (IANS) Indian veteran golfer S.S.P. Chawrasia has added his name to a strong Asian challenge for the 2017 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open at The Heritage Golf Club at Heritage Resorts this November, it was announced on Friday.

Chawrasia joins Asian Tour star Scott Hend of Australia in a field that also includes 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen, multiple European Tour winners Brandon Stone and George Coetzee, and rising French professional Romain Langasque, according to an Asian Tour release.

Chawrasia hopes to make a push for the Asian Tour Order of Merit crown with a solid performance at the 1million euro (approximately $1.07 million) AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. He is currently ranked fourth on the Merit ranking and has a fighting chance to win the accolade for the first time in his career.

"This is the first time I'm playing at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open and I'm very excited because I heard it is such a beautiful island. I know it will be very windy but I'm used to playing in the wind from my experience of playing in Europe." Chawrasia said.

"My focus now is to become the Asian Tour number one. Earlier in the year, I wasn't too far back because I was playing so well. Now I'm trailing by about $200,000 so I need to do well or win a big event like the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open. It is definitely my goal to win the Order of Merit."

The 2016 and 2017 seasons have been memorable for Chawrasia, who represented his country in the Olympic. He also won his National Open, the India Open and successfully defended the title in March. He is only the third golfer in history to successfully defend the Indian Open.

This year, Chawrasia was also a recipient of India's prestigious Arjuna Award in recognition of his performances on the international stage over the past decade.

His presence in the Mauritius Open again highlights the diversity of the field for a tournament tri-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour, European Tour and Asian Tour.

--IANS

pur/vm