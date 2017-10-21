Golfer Bhullar holds one-shot lead at Macao Open

Macau, Oct 21 (IANS) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar struggled with a three-over 74 in the third and penultimate round as he saw his overnight four-shot lead reduced to one at the Macao Open here on Saturday.

Bhullar, who had led from the opening round, marked his card with four birdies against two bogeys, one double-bogey and a triple-bogey to stay ahead by a mere one shot on 10-under 203 total at the Macau Golf and Country Club.

The 29-year-old Bhullar is chasing an eighth victory on the region's premier Tour, as well as a second Macao Open title and a first win this season at the storied event.

"It was quite difficult out there; not the round that I wanted but there are still 18 more holes to go. I struggled a bit today. I hit the ball pretty good but not as good as I did the last two days. Overall, I think I hung in there," he said in an Asian Tour release.

"I made a few big errors today. I had a double-bogey on the fifth and a triple-bogey on 11. Apart from that, I gave my 100 per cent and I am excited about tomorrow. Having the right mindset will be very important for me tomorrow."

Chinese Taipei's Hung Chien-yao returned with the day's best score of 65 to share second place with Ajeetesh Sandhu of India, who carded a 71 to keep up his chase for a third career victory in three weeks, at the $500,000 Asian Tour event.

In-form Wolmer Murillo of Venezuela signed for a 66 to stay two shots off the lead in fourth place with Filipino ace Angelo Que, who posted a 71, at the Macao Open, which is celebrating its 19th edition this week.

American Johannes Veerman and Korean Giwhan Kim shared sixth place on 208 following respective rounds of 69 and 74 while defending champion Pavit Tangkamolprasert of Thailand bounced back with a 67 to lie a further shot back in tied-eighth position.

Among other Indian golfers, S. Chikka was tied 19th on even-par 213 total (69-72-72).

Chiragh Kumar, Rashid Khan and Shubhankar Sharma shared the 24th spot on one-over 214 total.

