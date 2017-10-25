Golfer Bhullar aims to continue winning ways at Indonesia Open

Jakarta, Oct 25 (IANS) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar will be aiming to continue his winning run as he seeks back-to-back titles and a successful title defence at the Indonesia Open, starting on Thursday.

Coming off on the back of an eighth Asian Tour victory in Macau, Bhullar will be riding high on confidence when he takes on the talented 140-man field gathered for the $300,000 full-field event at the Pondok Indah Golf Course here.

Bhullar will headline the Indonesia Open with young Thai Jazz Janewattananond, highest-ranked player in the field, as well as former Order of Merit champions Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa of India and Thai veteran Thaworn Wiratchant.

American Johannes Veerman aims to maintain his rich vein of form as he continues his chase for a maiden Asian Tour title. The 25-year-old Texan is also looking to go one better at the Indonesia Open, where he came in tied-second last year.

Indonesia's number one Rory Hie will spearhead the local charge alongside George Gandranata, Danny Masrin, Ian Andrew and Benita Y. Kasiadi, whose father remains the only Indonesian player to win the National Open in 1989.

Also in the fray are one-time Asian Tour winners Danthai Boonma and Pavit Tangkamolprasert, who have enjoyed top-10 finishes in the last edition, in-form Ajeetesh Sandhu of India, Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines and Lin Wen-tang of Chinese Taipei.

--IANS

