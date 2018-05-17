Golfer Baisoya shines at Asia-Pacific Classic

Henan (China), May 17 (IANS) Honey Baisoya of India shot five-under-par 67 to take the joint second spot at the end of the first round of the $300,000 Asia-Pacific Classic golf tournament here on Thursday.

Baisoya shares the second position with 11 other players including Koh Deng Shan of Singapore and Liu Yanwei of China.

Baisoya, who won back-to-back domestic titles recently, is continuing his excellent form at the Asia-Pacific Classic.

He had a near flawless round, carding six birdies against a lone bogey. The Indian had an outstanding back nine, highlighted by four consecutive birdies he made from holes 12 to 15.

Andrew Martin of Australia shot an opening six-under-par 66 to take pole position.

The 33-year-old had a commendable front nine, carding four birdies against a lone bogey before turning in 32.

Martin scored two more birdies before signing for a 66 which gave him a one-shot lead at the St Andrews Golf Club here.

