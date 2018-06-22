Golf: Usha JTP's fourth camp concludes in Delhi

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The fourth camp of the Usha Junior Training Programme (JTP) for Golf concluded at Delhi Golf Club here on Friday.

Ayush Baisoya, Rakshit Dahiya, Vicky Kumar, Vikas Kumar, Janya Kathuria and Riya Chaudhary took away the maximum number of prizes across categories like Putting, Chipping, Pitching, Bunker, Long Drive and Playing competitions.

As many as 50 youngsters in the third camp were trained under the guidance of renowned golf coach Jasjit Singh, Class 'A' Professional from National Golf Academy of India.

The 32nd edition of the Usha Junior Training Programme is divided into four camps (each of 10 day duration) starting May 14, May 24, June 3 and June 13 respectively.

Under the guidance of well-known Category-A coaches, Vikram Sethi, Nonita Lall Qureshi and Jasjit Singh, every participating kid will be trained on different aspects of the game.

Usha International, the country's household consumer durables brand, has been associated with the Junior Training Programme (JTP) of the Delhi Golf Club since 2006 with the aim of introducing golf to youngsters between the age groups of eight and 17 years.

--IANS

kk/vm