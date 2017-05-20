Golf: Bhullar slips to 3rd, Shiv rises to joint 9th at Thailand Open

Bangkok, May 20 (IANS) Gaganjeet Bhullar slipped two places to be third after carding a four-under 67, while Shiv Kapur jumped 14 places to be joint ninth with a 65 after the third and penultimate round of the $300,000 Thailand Open golf championship here on Saturday.

Bhullar, who was joint top on Friday, ended Saturday's play at the third spot after a round of five birdies and a bogey gave him a 67, taking his three-day total to 15-under 198.

The Indian was two shots behind leader and Thai prospect Rattanon Wannasrichan (65). Thai Panuphol Pittayarat carded a superb 64 to trail by one in second place.

Talking about his chances for Sunday, Bhullar said: "At the end of the day, if you can putt well, you should be able to bring the trophy home. My goal is to give my 100 per cent tomorrow. Whatever results my 100 per cent gives me tomorrow, I will accept it."

Shiv turned out to be India's best performer on the day with a 65 as he carded seven birdies and a bogey. He now has a total of 11-under 202.

Veteran Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, who was tied fifth after two rounds, struggled for a 70 and dropped to the 19th spot with a nine-under 204 total.

Among other Indians, Shankar Das and Khalin Joshi shared the 40th position on five-under 208 total.

Shubhankar Sharma was tied 62nd at 211 total, while Himmat Rai finished the third round at the joint 67th spot.

Chiragh Kumar and S. Chikka shared the 73rd spot, while Arjun Prasad was languishing at the 77th spot.

--IANS

pur/bg