Golf Has Beaten Cricket to be Named as The Most Boring Sport in Britain in a List That Has Football in the Top 10

New Delhi: Golf has beaten cricket to be the most boring sport for British sports fans. Well at least for the 2,000 who took part in a survey conducted by Casumo.com. It is interesting that both golf and cricket have the similarity of being time-consuming sports, well at least if you compare golf and Test cricket. The survey also has the mention of football in the top 10. Here is the full list, courtesy Casumo.com, below:

Golf Cricket Bridge Chess Snooker Dressage Fishing Darts Bowls Football Draughts Formula One Show jumping Ultimate Frisbee Horse racing American football Rugby Curling Tennis Boxing Fencing Baseball Netball Ten-pin bowling Water polo Archery Superbike racing Gymnastics Hurling Diving

It is hard to believe that football finds a mention among the top 10 considering it is the favourite sport of not just Britain but also the world at large. But it may also be something to do with the fact that football is a sport that sits on your tongue which say a hurling does not.

It will be interesting to see what will happen if such a list is drawn up in India. Cricket will be in the top 10 by the same logic? We suspect so. Of course one must reinstate that it was a small sample size that was a part of this survey and normally such polls are subjective, very subjective.