Goldsmith creates 1.5 cm tall miniature of World Cup trophy in Bengaluru

Amidst ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) world cup tournament 2019, a Bengaluru-based goldsmith Nagaraj Revankar has created a 1.5 cm tall miniature of World Cup trophy. The trophy weighs around 0.49 grams. He wished team India good luck for the rest of their tournament journey. People from different places are coming in large number to have a glimpse of this world cup trophy. While speaking to ANI, Nagaraj Revankar said, "As the cricket season is going on, I have created a World Cup trophy. People are quite happy after having a glimpse of the same. I wish that this year, team India wins the World Cup. So, keeping that desire in mind, I have created this trophy. The trophy is 1.5 cm tall and weighs around 0.49 grams. My friends are coming to see this trophy and they are happy."