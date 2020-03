Amid growing cases of novel coronavirus in India, the Golden Temple in Amritsar took precautionary measures against it. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) provided sanitizers to all the devotees who came to offer prayers. The step has been taken to stop the virus from spreading. A total number of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered so far, including 113 Indians and 24 foreigners.