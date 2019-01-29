Golden Jubilee of Indo-Bhutan diplomatic ties celebrated in New Delhi

Celebrating 50-years of formalization of diplomatic ties between India and Bhutan, a two-day international conference on 8th century Himalayan Sage Guru Padmasambhava has been organized by the Centre for Escalation of Peace (CEP) in capital New Delhi. The conference titled 'Life and Legacy of Guru Padmasabhava' brought together distinguished scholars from the two countries as they discussed about the Guru who was born in India and moved towards Bhutan in the 8th century to spread Buddhism and Buddhist teachings all across the Himalayan region. The two countries share formal diplomatic ties for half a century now but the relations between India and Bhutan dates back to centuries and has only grown stronger with time. Parallel to the conference, an art exhibition, showing rare artifacts associated with Guru Padmasabha, has been organized. The Thagka paintings, sculptures and photographs portrayed the life and teachings of the Guru, who is also known as the second Buddha as he played a very crucial role in spreading Buddhism in North-East India, Nepal, Bhutan and Tibet.