Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Deserves a Commissioned Rank in the Indian Army

Lt Gen I S Singha (retd)
·4-min read

Neeraj Chopra brought laurels to a nation of 1.35 billion people by bringing home an Olympic Gold Medal. There was exuberance and jubilant celebrations all over the country as the 23-year-old won the gold medal in an individual track and field event, 111 years after Norman Pritchard’s two silvers in 1900. India has arrived at the Olympics, and it was heartening to see Indians performing well in athletics, wrestling, boxing, golf and other disciplines.

Neeraj Chopra was barely 18 when he was directly recruited into the Indian Army and given a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) rank of Naib Subedar in Rajputana Rifles (RAJRIF). A normal soldier (Rifleman in RAJRIF and Sepoy in other regiments) takes around 20 years to attain that rank after filtration through three other ranks. The youngster had then got the gold medal in junior nationals, which is a pre-exquisite as per the Mission Olympics policy of the Army rolled out in 2016. The CRPF, Delhi Police, BSF and Railways had made a beeline to recruit this young talent, but few senior officers in the Army and outstanding sportspersons were successful in motivating Neeraj to join the RAJRIF, a regiment with outstanding sportsmen in athletics, rowing, wrestling and basketball; with its Regimental Training Centre in Delhi, where incidentally the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was also shot.

As luck would have it, his unit 4 RAJRIF, a highly decorated unit and with three serving Generals, is also celebrating it Bicentenary Raising Year—it was raised in 1820. There couldn’t have been a more befitting gift to the unit than the Olympic Gold Medal earned by this extraordinary young man!

The idea of Mission Olympics was first mooted in 2006 by General J.J. Singh as Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) but was given a proper shape as a policy during General Dalbir Singh’s tenure as COAS. As per the previous policy, an outstanding sportsperson could be directly recruited as a Non Commissioned Officer (NCO) at the rank of Havaldar but the new policy has raised the level to a JCO.

Sentiments run strong among the retired and serving officers and soldiers that the ‘Golden Boy’ deserves a Class 1 job and must be given the Commissioned Rank of a Lieutenant. He has age on his side and can easily rise to the rank of a Colonel or a Brigadier. Neeraj Chopra has another 10 to 12 years to actively participate in his discipline, as we saw a 37-year-old European also competing in the same event at Olympics. Thereafter, he can be suitably utilised to promote athletics and sports as a coach, and can hold office at the Director-level in the Indian Army.

There is precedence in the Indian Army when Dhyan Chand, the hockey wizard, was given a commission and he eventually retired as a Major. There are 17 types of commissions in the Indian Army and to make Neeraj Chopra a commissioned officer, the rank he richly deserves, four or five of them are suitable. The two most suitable entry points for Neeraj are the Special Commissioned Officer (SCO) and the Regimental Commission Officer (RCO) categories. The next best are the Army Cadet Commission (ACC) and Short Service Commission. Then, there is a Special List (SL) Commission for outstanding JCOs to become officers.

The achievements of Neeraj Chopra are unparalleled in the history of Indian sports. From a 13-year-old Neeraj throwing 55 mts at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, it has been an onward and upward journey for him. He set a world record at IAAF World U20 Championships in 2016 by throwing 86.48m at the age of 18. He holds a junior national record of 68.40 m and has been bettering his own national record every now and then. In 2018 at Doha, he clocked a throw of 87.43 m. Later in the same year at the Asian Games, he won the gold by throwing 88.06 m. It is important to continue to harness this exceptional talent with a job security and pension benefits.

The Indian Army has to be swift in tinkering with the laid down policy for outstanding sportspersons to be given direct commission and use any of the routes discussed above. The training period is different for various commissions and can also be reduced or done away with by the highest authorities to ensure that Neeraj Chopra keeps training hard for the Paris Olympics and the World Athletics Championships.

The chief minister of Haryana has already offered Neeraj Chopra a Class 1 job, and Indian Railways, Air India, CRPF, Delhi Police, BSF and the corporate sector would be too keen to take him under their wings. By staying back in the Army, Neeraj Chopra can follow the motto of ‘each one teach one’ that the Indian Army follows and prepare three to four world-class athletes who can bring gold medals in succeeding Olympic meets.

Lt Gen IS Singha, AVSM, VSM (Retd), was Colonel of Rajputana Rifles. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Gold futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Gold prices fell Rs 402 to Rs 46,238 per 10 grams in the futures trade on Monday, as speculators cut their positions amid low demand.

  • Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks: Minister

    Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI): The increased monthly assistance for the aged, widows, destitute women and transgenders would be deposited in their bank accounts and they can collect the amount from Tuesday.

  • Delhi reports 39 COVID-19 cases, one death

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

  • Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 32 to Rs 4,630 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 64025.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46370.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46556.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 1,261 to Rs 63,739 per kg, as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • 4 killed, 7 injured in building collapse in China

    Harbin [China], August 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Four people were killed and seven others injured after the top floor of an office building in Harbin City, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, local authorities said Monday.

  • Congress appoints P Chidambaram as observer for Goa elections

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee election strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.

  • Coriander futures rise on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Coriander prices on Monday rose Rs 132 to Rs 7,248 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.

  • Cottonseed oil futures fall on soft demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday declined by Rs 18 to Rs 3,000 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market.

  • Aluminium futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Monday fell 1.29 per cent to Rs 203.20 per kg in the futures market, as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

  • Light to moderate rain in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state in past 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Monday.

  • Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan in past 24 hours

    Kabul [Afghanistan], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan government forces have eliminated over 570 terrorists of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Monday.

  • Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Guar gum prices on Monday gained Rs 77 to Rs 7,619 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

  • 24 arrested for drug abuse and illicit liquor trade in J&K

    Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said a drug peddler and 23 bootleggers were arrested under a special drive, “Ek Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh”, in Reasi district in the past 24 hours.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell Rs 214 to Rs 4,882 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • 3 children among 10 charred to death as van goes up in flames in Pakistan

    Lahore, Aug 9 (PTI) At least 10 people, including three children, were burnt to death and seven others injured when a van carrying 17 passengers caught fire after a collision with another vehicle in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

  • BSP to support bill to enable states to make their own lists of OBCs: Mayawati

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party will support the passage of a constitutional amendment bill that seeks to enable state governments to make their own lists of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

  • Over 51 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The cumulative number COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the 51 crore-mark, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

  • Adityanath govt cannot hide 'plight' of farmers by giving full page ads: Priyanka Gandhi

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said it cannot hide the plight of farmers by giving full page advertisements and asked what it had done about the black agri laws.