'Gold' trailer: Akshay Kumar's film echoes of patriotism

Every year during Independence Day and Republic Day put your trust in Akshay Kumar to deliver his best. The trailer of his latest film 'Gold' released today and the film echoes of patriotism. It takes viewers back to the time, when India was under the colonial reign of the British Empire. It tells the story when winners of Indian Hockey team became legends. Besides Akshay Kumar, 'Gold' has a powerful ensemble cast that includes Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Mouni Roy.The film is dated between 1936 to 1948, the time when India gained independence. In these years, India formed a hockey team, which broke apart only to reunite again and gloriously become successful.