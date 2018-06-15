'Gold' is all about 'One Man's Dream'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar treated his fans and followers with the special glimpse of his upcoming movie, 'Gold'. After releasing the poster recently, the new surprise element from the film underlines the significance of the independence day release. The promo shows how one man's dream led Britishers to stand up for Indian national anthem after 200 years. "Thank you everyone for all the love and support pouring in for the special unit of #Gold...sharing it here, on popular demand :) It's time to #StandUpForGold. Earlier, the teaser traced the journey of a hockey manager and his dream to win the first gold medal for free India.