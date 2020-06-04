Gold Medallist to Living on Platforms, Here’s Anupam Kher’s Story

Anupam Kher has been performing the play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai for the past 15 years. The play is based on his life, and like he says, “on the failures” he encountered and the lessons he has learnt from them and moved on. He has already staged 450 show around the world and those who have missed can watch it online on his website www.anupamkher.com on 7 June. The veteran actor spoke to The Quint about his journey and how he has never let his failures drag him down. He adds this lesson is very important during the current coronavirus crisis as young people are losing hope sitting at home.

Anupam opened up about the lowest point of his life, when he had to sleep on the platform. How difficult was it for a gold medallist from National School of Drama to accept this reality? He says, “I felt humiliated, when you lose respect for yourself it becomes scary.”

Anupam Kher also spoke about playing an old man in ‘Saaransh’ when he was in his twenties, on losing the iconic role of Mogambo to Amrish Puri and dealing with facial paralysis while shooting for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!.

The actor showed us around his house and told us what his favourite snack been during the lockdown.

Watch the video for more.

