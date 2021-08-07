'Gold! Legend!' Twitter Celebrate Neeraj Chopra's Historic Olympics Gold

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarthak S Karkhanis
·2-min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal in track and field at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He finished ahead of the Czech duo of Vadlejch Jakub and Vesely Vitezslav who won the silver and bronze medal respectively.

Chopra became the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold medal. His second attempt of 87.58m was enough to bag the gold.

Netizens were ecstatic after Neeraj Chopra's win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Here are some of the best tweets.

. Read more on Sports by The Quint.Unvaccinated People Twice as Likely to be Reinfected: CDC StudyDay 15, Tokyo Olympics LIVE: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal in Javelin Final . Read more on Sports by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories