'Gold! Legend!' Twitter Celebrate Neeraj Chopra's Historic Olympics Gold

Neeraj Chopra won India's first-ever gold medal in track and field at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He finished ahead of the Czech duo of Vadlejch Jakub and Vesely Vitezslav who won the silver and bronze medal respectively.

Chopra became the second Indian after Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold medal. His second attempt of 87.58m was enough to bag the gold.

Netizens were ecstatic after Neeraj Chopra's win at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Here are some of the best tweets.

Gold for Neeraj Chopra! Can't explain my feelings in words rn, I just can't. ❤️#Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India — Shiv Dhawan (@shivdhawan10) August 7, 2021

ABHINAV BINDRA HAS COMPANY!



NORMAN PRITCHARD HAS COMPANY!



INDIA, WE HAVE HISTORY!



OLYMPIC GOLD, BABY!



NEERAJ CHOPRA: OUR HERO, OUR KING!#TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Olympics — Yash Jha (@jhayash) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra. Heart of gold!! — cricBC (@cricBC) August 7, 2021

GOLD for India.



Neeraj Chopra from Panipat who learnt Javelin Throw by watching Youtube videos of great Jan Zelenzy has got the GOLD in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/cfGbeJeXOz — Vipul (@Sporty_Baba) August 7, 2021

Screaming at the television. Dancing around the house. What an incredible day. Neeraj Chopra!!!!! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) August 7, 2021

Here is the national sensation, Neeraj Chopra !!!! — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) August 7, 2021

This is beyond unbelievable.... Beyond anything we could have imagined. Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 @afiindia @Adille1 @manishamal thi sis what dreams are made of.... UNBELIEVABLE — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 7, 2021

Somwhere the great Milkha Singh will be very very very happy — Chandresh Narayanan (@chand2579) August 7, 2021

