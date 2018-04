Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) Top 10 positions in the medal tally after Day 8 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.

1.Australia 63 46 47 156

2. England 28 32 27 87

3. India 14 7 10 31

4. Canada 12 29 19 60

5. South Africa 11 9 12 32

6. New Zealand 10 12 9 31

7. Scotland 7 13 15 35

8. Wales 7 8 10 25

9. Cyprus 6 0 2 8

10. Jamaica 4 6 5 15

--IANS

gau/mr