Gold Coast, April 6 (IANS) The following is the top-10 positions in the medal tally after the Day 2 of the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.

1 Australia 14 9 13 36

2 England 9 6 3 18

3 Canada 2 4 5 11

4 Scotland 2 4 4 10

5 India 2 1 1 4

6 South Africa 2 0 1 3

7 Malaysia 2 0 0 2

8 New Zealand 1 3 3 7

9 Wales 1 2 0 3

10 Bermuda 1 0 0 1

