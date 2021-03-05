Going Strong: Farmers As Protests Against Farm Laws Enters Day 100

The farmers' protests against Centre's three contentious farm laws, which started on 26 November, will complete 100 days on Saturday, 6 March. Ahead of the landmark, farmer union leaders reportedly said that their agitation is nowhere near an end and they are "going strong".

According to them, the ongoing protest made “farmers visible once again” and brought them back in focus, PTI reported on Friday.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) said they would continue the protest as long as required.

"We are completely prepared. Unless and until the government listens to us and meets our demands, we will not move from here," Tikait told news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav told PTI, "The movement has brought the farmers back on the political landscape of this country. It has made farmers visible once again. It has taught every politician a lesson -- not to take 'panga' with the farmers."

He also said that the agitation has heavily united the farmers.

Protest Organised by Farmers on Day 100

In recognition of the 100th day of the protest, the farmers are organising blocking of a major expressway outside the national capital on Saturday.

The protesting farmers are set to block the six-lane Western Peripheral Expressway, also referred to as Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway from 11 am to 4 pm, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) informed on Wednesday. The SKM is one of the farmers’ body heading the movement, along with Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Along with the five hour blockade, the toll plazas will also not collect money, SKM said.

Reuters quoted Darshan Pal, the spokesperson for SKM as saying, “We believe that after these 100 days, our movement will put a moral pressure on the government to accede to our demands, because the weather will also worsen.”

He added, "It will weaken the government, which will have to sit down with us to talk again.”

SKM has asked supporters to show their solidarity with the ongoing protest by flying black flags on Saturday.

‘’In rest of India, the day will be marked by flying black flags on houses and offices to signify support to the movement, and to protest against the government,” Samyukt Kisan Morcha said.

SKM has also invited protesters to wear black bands on Saturday.

The Plan on 8 March

Meanwhile, on 8 March – International Women's Day – SKM will mark the day as ‘Mahila Kisan Diwas’. All SKM protest sites across the country will witness greater participation by women.

“The stage management will be taken care of by women only. Besides, the spokesperson for the farmer movement for that particular day will all be women,” Avtar Singh Mehma of the Krantikari Kisan Union told PTI about the plan for 8 March.

Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating against the BJP government’s farm laws for over 99 days, braving harsh weather and remaining firm on their demand of complete revocation of the laws.

Over 200 farmers have died in the protests and several rounds of talks between the administration and the farm leaders have failed to end the deadlock.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters.)

