We are going to stand together and defeat BJP: Rahul Gandhi

After paying floral tribute to late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at his memorial, Congress party president Rahul Gandhi addressed a public rally and said, "While M Karunanidhi Ji defended institutions of this country, today we've a government that is attacking voice, culture, institutions of Tamil Nadu and our country. In memory of Karunanidhi Ji, all voices in India are going to get together and defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next election". "We aren't going to allow the destruction of the idea of India, the destructions of our institutions, the Supreme Court, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Election Commission (EC) and we are going to stand together and defeat BJP", he added.