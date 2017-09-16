It's going to be PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, AGAIN!

Seoul [South Korea], Sept. 16 (ANI): Rio Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu came out with yet another stellar performance as she defeated China's He Bingjiao in a three-game thriller here on Saturday to enter the finals of the ongoing Korea Open Super Series.

Sindhu defeated Bingjiao 21-10 17-21 21-16 in the semifinal match that lasted 66 minutes to set up the summit clash against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara, who she had lost to in the finals of the World Championships last month.

Before the match, Sindhu's head-to-head record against Bingjiao was 3-5, but the Indian started brightly and took control of the game from the beginning against her Chinese opponent.

The Olympic medallist didn't break too much sweat in the opening game, clinching it 21-10.

However, Bingjioa made a resounding comeback in the second game to win it 21-17 to level the tie and send jitters in the Indian camp.

Sindhu, however, held her nerves to win the third and deciding game 21-16 and set up what would be a repeat of the World Championships final.

The Hyderabadi shuttler lost 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 to Okuhara in the World Championships summit showdown.

That match, which was termed by many as one of the best matches in world badminton, spanned one hour and 49 minutes.(ANI)