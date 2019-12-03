Going through phase of responding to challenges being faced by industries: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today addressed India-Sweden Business Summit. She said, "We are going through a phase of responding to challenges Indian industries are facing." FM Sitharaman further supported government's fiscal steps taken between budgets during India-Sweden business summit on December 03. "Before budget 2020, we took a call that fiscal rewarding step we had to project didn't have to wait. Therefore, corporate tax cut was taken between two budgets. This step has made the Indian industry understand that this government commitment towards reform is very clearly laid out," she further added. India-Sweden business summit was inaugurated in the presence of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.