GOI has financially supported setting up of anti-trafficking units across country: Smriti Irani

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, attended South Asia Safety Summit by Facebook and Instagram. While addressing at the event Smriti Irani stated that Government of India has supported setting up of anti-trafficking units in each district. Smriti Irani said, "Given the challenges women face with regards to safety and security, I would like here to pay my respects and grateful thanks to the home ministry for partnering with us and helping in bringing solutions to timely." "I would like to acknowledge that we have put forth a proposal to the govt agencies to ensure that we have anti trafficking units to help better in protecting the women and children of our country. The government of India has financially supported the setting up of anti trafficking units in every district of our country, the first ever such initiative in the history of our independence," she added.