Goerges wins WTA Elite Trophy

Zhuhai (China), Nov 5 (IANS) Julia Goerges of Germany staged a spectacular comeback to beat CoCo Vandeweghe of the US 7-5, 6-1 in the final of the Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai tennis tournament on Sunday.

Vandeweghe got off to an unstoppable start by leading 5-3, but from the ninth game her form began to dip, and then irretrievably fell apart, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 25-year-old American committed the first of her six double faults of the match to get her serve broken by the composed Goerges.

From then on, Goerges won 11 of the remaining 12 games to wrap up her second consecutive title as well as a nine-match winning streak.

"I just tried to hang in there. Somehow you always get a chance, and if you have a chance you still need to take it. I am very happy that I could take it," Goerges said.

While the 29-year-old German raised her arms to celebrate her win, Vandeweghe, who hurled her racket, yelled and struck the ball onto the stands during the match, hugged her coach weeping.

Goerges hinted that Vandeweghe's failure to control her temper contributed to the American's loss.

"I know she's very emotional in some parts, in positive and negative parts. We battled out that first set. And in the second, yeah, I felt I got a little bit more in control of her and her emotions, as well," she said.

