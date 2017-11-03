Goerges in semis WTA Elite Trophy

Zhuhai (China), Nov 3 (IANS) Julia Goerges of Germany snatched the last semifinal place with a 6-2, 7-6(4) win over top seed Kristina Mladenovic at the Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy here on Friday.

The World No.7 seed Goerges, who beat Magdalena Rybarikova at her opening match, topped their group with a 2-0 record to join the final four, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the semifinals, Goerges will play against CoCo Vandeweghe of the US while Ashleigh Barty of Australia will clash with Latovia's Anastasija Sevastova in the other match.

--IANS

