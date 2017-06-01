Goel bats for greater say by coaches in selection process

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Friday insisted that the national coaches in all disciplines will now have a greater say in a "fair and transparent" selection process while allowing the top athletes to keep personal coaches.

Addressing the media on completion of three years of the Narendra Modi-led government, Goel said the ministry is equally focussed on preparations for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, slated for next year besides the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The minister also said that the top athletes were provided assistance to procure personal equipment as part of the government's increased focus on preparing them for the global tournaments.

"If there is a need, top athletes are allowed to have a personal coach in addition to the existing national coach. Besides, liberal assistance was given to athletes to procure personal equipment," Goel told reporters here.

"The coaches will be a major part of any delegation rather than the Federation officials. In selection of teams also, coaches will have a major say now for fair and transparent selection," he added.

Commenting on the development of coaches, Goel, who has been in-charge of the ministry for almost 10 months now, said: "Recently boxing coaches were trained by bringing internationally accredited master coaches. Master trainers are being invited to upgrade the coach development programme. Foreign faculty is being engaged at NIS, Patiala and LNIPE, Gwalior."

"SAI coaches will be imparted induction training as well as phase-wise training during service as part of in-service capacity development programme. Structured course modules have been framed and promotions will be linked with their training.

"Regular coaches will be 50 per cent and rest will be on contract based as a flexi-mode and need based on gap analysis. Physical proficiency test has been devised for coaches so that they continue to perform at their highest level," he added.

On the issue of sending coaches to other countries for further training and development, he said: "Sending coaches abroad for capacity enhancement is being implemented for strength and conditioning. 25 coaches have already undergone two weeks training at Birmingham."

He asserted that the athletes will be checked for injury before they leave for any major international event.

Replying to a query on India's alarming position among dope cheats on the World Anti Doping Association (WADA) list, Goel said it was not because of more doping but stringent monitoring and more reporting.

Asked about the prevention of sports fraud bill, Goel said the ministry had no plans on it so far.

