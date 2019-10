Godse killed Gandhi once, modern-day 'Godses' killing India daily: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a public gathering in Aurangabad where he said that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse had killed him but modern-day 'Godses' are killing Gandhi's India daily. Owaisi said, "Godse ne toh Gandhi ko goli mari thi magar maujuda Godse Gandhi ke Hindustan ko khatam kar rahe hain. Jo Gandhi ke maan ne wale hain main unse keh raha hun ki iss watan-e-azeez ko bacha lo."