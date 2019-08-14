'Godse ki aulad might kill me': Owaisi on 'helping Pakistan' allegations

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on being asked on allegations leveled against him for helping Pakistan in spreading rumours, he said, "I believe that one day someone will also kill me. I believe that 'Godse ki aulad' can do this to me. The successors of Godse are still living in our nation." Further justifying his criticism of Article 370 revocation in Kashmir, he said, "I'm an MP but can I go to Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep? I've to take a permit for it. Can I buy land in scheduled areas of Assam, I can't. I'm telling people of Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam and Himachal that it will happen there too."