Godrej launches a virtual Season 5 of Godrej L'Affaire with a social commerce angle

- LiveItUp fortnight offering the best deals, discounts and experiences from leading lifestyle brands - Launch of #LiveItUp 2021, a new web-series featuring Jamie lever, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Chandana & others - Live session with Bollywood and TV personalities MUMBAI, India, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej L'Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, is back with its fifth season. This is India's coolest lifestyle affair to be held digitally from February 14th till February 28th. Celebrity live sessions, exclusive web-series launch, #LiveItUp salewith the biggest discounts on 40+ lifestyle brands along with flash contests, is lined-up for this power-packed 15-day lifestyle celebration by Godrej L'Affaire. Catch all the excitement of Godrej L'Affaire by clicking on https://bit.ly/3r8llIB Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandana, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee, Amol Parashar, Smriti Khanna, Aashka Goradia Goble, and Kunal Vijayakar are all suing the dreadful year 2020 in #LiveItUp 2021, a nine-part web-series which will be released during Godrej L'Affaire. The mini-series is a quirky courtroom theatrical where the year 2020, played by actress-comedienne Jamie Lever, will be put on trial for the disruptions it caused in our lifestyle. A 'judge', played by radio host Sharma G aka Gaurav Sharma, will hear the arguments before delivering the verdict at the end of each episode. The webisodes will premier daily on Godrej L'Affaire Instagram and Facebook pages. Godrej L'Affaire, in association with Bollywood Bubble, will stream live tete-a-tete sessions with bollywood and TV personalities.

Godrej aer, Godrej Professional, Goodness Me, Godrej Security Solutions (EVE Home Camera, Home Lockers, UV case), Godrej Locks (Advantis, Pentabolt), Godrej Appliances, Script, Godrej Interio, India Circus, BBLUNT, Godrej Expert, Cinthol, Godrej Protekt, Godrej HIT, Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Real Good Chicken, Godrej Jersey, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej Interio Kitchen, SKIDO by Godrej, Goodknight, Godrej Properties and Godrej Housing Finance are some of the Godrej brands which will be featured during the #LiveItUp sale. As part of the lifestyle festivities, flash digital contests will also be announced where people can win hampers of their favourite lifestyle brands.

Godrej L'Affaire will host #LiveItUp sale on its social media, offering the best deals, discounts and experiences of select non-Godrej lifestyle brands too. These brands are Park Avenue, hand painted designer bags Paul Adams, luxury pret brand MxS, Vikram Phadnis Clothing India, online retailer Redesyn, footwear etailer MY|RA, handcrafted apparel & accessories brand Okhai, Isharya Jewellery, Reneé Cosmetics, organic nutrition brand Wellbeing Nutrition, Fantasie Chocolate, Bombay Island Coffee, Storia Foods & Beverages, takeaway restaurant Varun Inamdar's Mumbai Local Tawa, South Street - South Indian Comfort Food and Shuk Bombay -From the streets of Tel-Aviv to Bombay, among others.

Speaking about Season 5 of Godrej L'Affaire, Sujit Patil, VP & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Group, said, 'Godrej L'Affaire is Godrej groups owned media platform in the lifestyle space. The three pillars of Godrej L'Affaire are content creation, building a community of lifestyle enthusiasts and experiential engagement with participating brands. This year we are piloting a fourth potential pillar of enabling social commerce through direct consumer engagement. 2020 is behind us and with positive aspirations for the future, the theme for the season 5 is #LiveItUp2021. Godrej L'Affaire aims to deliver cheer to people with some exciting relevant content, exclusive deals and a special web-series that has subtle brand integrations. We are curating all these lifestyle experiences virtually, so that patrons can witness them right from the comfort of their homes.' Commenting on the association, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Founder and Designer, MxS, said, 'The design sensibilities of MxS is aimed to appeal to everyone who is fashion forward. This is in line with what Godrej L'Affaire represents and is an ideal lifestyle partner for us. Social commerce is a crucial area for fashion brands like us to engage customers effectively. Godrej L'Affaire's social commerce feature will further reinforce its position as a social hub for brands to integrate content along with the best deals on premium lifestyle brands.' 'Godrej L'Affaire is a confluence of several cosmos of food, fashion and lifestyle. This year it aims to re-frame brand agnostics retail with the lens of social commerce. I am humbled and honoured to partner for its fifth season to tickle all your senses of taste with Varun Inamdar's Mumbai Local Tawa,' added two national award winning chef and chocolatier Varun Inamdar.

Sharing her experience of shooting the web-series, actress-comedienne Jamie Lever, said, 'I had a great time working for the Godrej L'Affaire web-series. I think the script is real funny, different and unique. To be associated with a brand like Godrej is an honour. I was more than happy to be part of #LiveItUp web-series project.' Kamiya Jani, Founder & Chief Travelling Officer - Curly Tales, said, 'Curly Tales is fortunate to have worked with prestigious brands in the food, travel & lifestyle space. And one such property, we are proud to associate with is Godrej L'Affaire, that too for the 2nd time. After its successful 4th season, we are pretty sure the 5th season is going to be bigger and better would #Liveitup2021.' The media partners for the season 5 of Godrej L'Affaire are Curly Tales, Bollywood Bubble, Mid-Day and IWM Buzz. Witness Season 5 of Godrej L'Affaire on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @godrejlaffaire.

