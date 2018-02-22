God Sex and Truth row: Another case registered against Ram Gopal Varma

In another big shock to film maker Ram Gopal Varma, Visakhapatnam police filed FIR against him in God Sex and Truth row after women associations expressed disappointment. Visakhapatnam police finally lodged FIR against Ram Gopal Varma under IPC sections 504 and 509 after one month of women associations' agitation and struggle. All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) had given written complaint against Ram Gopal Varma on January 20th. But police did not take any action or file a case until yesterday night. Several women's rights organisations protested against the controversial film in Visakhapatnam on Monday. They have been demanding his arrest over the short film God, Sex and Truth.