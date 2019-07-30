God has sent PM Modi, CM Yogi to colour India in shade of 'Hindutva': BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ballia, Surendra Singh has asserted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are god-sent to colour India in shade of 'Hindutva'. He said, "Country is only successful where people of 'Hindutva' ideology prevail. Wherever people of Muslims or Christians belief are in majority, India's ideology is frail. People who have faith in India and Indians are less in numbers." He further added, "God has sent PM Modi and CM Yogi to colour India in shade of 'Hindutva' ideology."