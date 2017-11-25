God saved my life, says boxer Sergey Kovalev

Washington D.C. [U.S.A], November 25 (ANI): Russian boxer Sergey Kovalev has said that God saved him from a potentially life-threatening accident, and that he is a 'changed man' now.

The former unified light heavyweight world champion was talking about a deadly car accident which took place in Russia after his back-to-back losses to Andre Ward.

"I said very big thanks to the God for saving my life. I am still healthy, and now he gave me opportunity again," Sergey told TMZ Sports.

Kovalev also mentioned that the near-death experience led him to a monastery in Greece, where he was able to purify his mind and body.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old star also vowed to show his fans the 'real Krusher' in his return fight on Saturday.

Krusher will face Ukrainian boxer Vyacheslav Shabranskyy? for WBO light-heavyweight world title clash. (ANI)