Goalkeeper Urinates Near Goalpost During a match, Handed Red Card

New Delhi: This has to be one of the bizarre news of the week. Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe was handed a red card for urinating during a game against Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday. Crocombe failed to control the call of nature and eventually gave it up mid-match.

The bizarre incident came to light when thanks to a tweet by Bradford Park Avenue. However, at first, everyone was confused why the goalie was handed the red card.

They were clueless what exactly happened as Salford City FC tweeted: “Red Card! Crocombe see red for something off the ball. No one has a clue what has happened.”

88: Red Card! Crocombe see red for something off the ball. No one has a clue what has happened. 1-2 — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) October 28, 2017





Even, their opponents were not sure. “RED CARD! This is bizarre. Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe has been dismissed and no one knows why…” tweeted Bradford Park Avenue.

86′ – RED CARD! This is bizarre. Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe has been dismissed and no one knows why… #greenarmy (1-2) — Bradford Park Avenue (@BPAFCOfficial) October 28, 2017





However, Bradford Park Avenue later confirmed and tweeted: “87′ – We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking.”

87′ – We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking. #greenarmy (1-2) — Bradford Park Avenue (@BPAFCOfficial) October 28, 2017





The poor goalkeeper later took to Twitter and apologised.





Crocombe said that it was an uncomfortable position for him and made an error in judgement. He also assured that it won’t happen again.

Salford City FC eventually won the match 2-1 against Bradford Park Avenue.