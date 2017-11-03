Goalkeeper Muslera left out of Uruguay squad for friendlies

Montevideo, Nov 3 (IANS) Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has been left out of Uruguay's squad for the friendlies against Poland and Austria.

Also absent from Oscar Tabarez's 23-man list was Las Palmas centre-back Mauricio Lemos and Racing midfielder Arevalo Rios, the Uruguayan Football Association (UAF) said on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

But there were call ups for left back Guillermo Varela and midfielder Cristian Rodriguez, both of Penarol, as well as Nacional midfielder Alvaro Gonzalez.

Last month, the UAF announced that Barcelona forward Luis Suarez would miss the matches as he recovers from a knee injury.

Uruguay will play Poland in Warsaw on November 10 followed by a clash with Austria in Vienna four days later.

--IANS

