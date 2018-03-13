Goalkeeper Gurpreet signs on with Bengaluru FC for 5 more years

Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has signed a new deal which will keep him with the Blues until May 2023, the club announced on Tuesday.

The first-of-its kind in the Blues' short history, Gurpreet is the third player to sign an extension this season following Rahul Bheke and Juanan Gonzalez.

Signed by Bengaluru from Norwegian club Stabaek for an undisclosed transfer amount in August 2017, the 26-year-old has been in top form throughout the season.

Having kept seven clean sheets so far, Gurpreet currently leads the Golden Glove standings in the Indian Super League, as the Blues entered the final in their debut campaign.

Commenting on the occasion, club COO Mustafa Ghouse said: "As a club we've always believed in longevity and we know that we've extended the contract of the best goalkeeper in the country. Bengaluru FC's ambitions match those of Gurpreet and we're very happy to have him here for what will hopefully be five more successful years."

Having signed the biggest deal in the club's history, Gurpreet said: "It is a privilege to be a part of Bengaluru FC and I have always wanted to play here. I respect this club a lot and being part of a club that represents India in Asia is very important to me. I want to be a part of this club's future, and the fact that they offered me the biggest contract any Indian footballer has been offered shows faith, which I hope to repay with my performances".

The Blues take on Abahani Limited Dhaka in their AFC Cup opener, at the Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, before the Indian Super League final at the same venue three days later.

--IANS

dm/gau/dg