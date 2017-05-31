Goa welcomes pre-monsoon shower, brings relief

The pre-monsoon rains also lashed several parts of the country bringing relief from the sweltering heat in Goa on Wednesday. This unexpected change of weather will soon result in rains over Delhi and the adjoining areas. Temperatures are also expected to drop marginally over these areas. The Director of India Meteorological Centre Goa M. L. Sahu said the pre-monsoon has reached the state and widespread rain is expected in the next two days. These showers will affect the regions for at least 24 hours.