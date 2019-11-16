Goa Police Chief Pranab Nanda Dies at 57 After Cardiac Arrest During Official Visit to Delhi

Panaji: Goa's Director General of Police Pranab Nanda died aged 57 due to cardiac arrest while on an official visit to the national capital, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Nanda was on a visit to Delhi after attending official functions in Goa on Friday. He died late on Friday night, the official said.

Confirming Nanda's demise, Inspector General of Police Jaspal Singh said, "We were informed by his family that Nanda is no more. He died due to cardiac arrest. It's shocking."

The 1988-batch IPS officer was transferred to Goa on February 25 this year.

Expressing grief over the death of Nanda, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Shri Pranab Nanda (IPS), DGP, Goa. My deepest sympathies to his family members. May God comfort them in this hour of grief."

Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat said, "My condolences to his wife IPS Sundari Nanda who served as deputy inspector general of police in Goa during my tenure as chief minister. My thoughts are with his family during this time of grief."

"Saddened by the news of demise of Director General of Goa Police Shri Pranab Nanda (IPS). My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti," BJP leader and former MP Narendra Sawaikar said in a tweet.

Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal tweeted, "Extremely saddened and unbelievable to know about sad demise of @DGP_Goa Pranab Nanda. His cheerful personality was endearing. May God give strength to Sundari mam and kids to bear the irreparable loss. May the soul RIP!"