Goa: NSUI Demands Final Year Exam For Polytechnic Students To Be Conducted Online

A delegation of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) Goa along with Polytechnic (Diploma) students held a meeting on Wednesday with the Secretary and Director of the Directorate of Technical Education. In the meeting, the students demanded to conduct the final (annual) exams online in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement released after the meeting, NSUI said, “We demand the Goa CM’s intervention in this matter as the education minister. Exams should be conducted online in the interest of Diploma students who are yet to undergo vaccination, and we will organize a gherao outside of the Chief Minister’s residence over this cause if we have to.”

“However, The Secretary has assured us that the matter will be taken up in the Board meeting and the decision will be out 10 days prior to the exams,” NSUI statement added, according to a Times of India report.

The NSUI had earlier in May called upon the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to postpone the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Senior Secondary Certificate (HSSC) exams till all the students were vaccinated. As part of their agitation they had even organized a dharna outside the office of the Ministry of Education.

As of June 15, nearly 26.19 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in India, according to the Union Health Ministry data. To date, around 676,575 doses have been administered to residents of Goa alone.

