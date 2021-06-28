Goa: Navy school student wins Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan

Ahana Sangui, a Class 9 student of Navy Children School, Goa (Photo/ANI)

Panaji (Goa) [India], June 29 (ANI): Ahana Sangui, a Class 9 student of Navy Children School, Goa has secured the second position in the prestigious National level Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) organised by NCERT in association with Vijnana Bharati and Vigyan Prasar.

As per the official release, the objective of VVM is to create interest in pure science among the school children and educate them about India's contributions to the world of science and technology.

Participants were evaluated vis-a-vis class peers at various stages i.e. school, state and national level; going through multi-level testing procedures. Top two winners from each state have participated in the National level.

For the winners of VVM, the program also includes visits to National Science Laboratories and Centres of repute and interaction with renowned scientists.

In October 2017, a Mobile app called the VVM App was launched at a function in the national capital by Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Tourism.

In his remarks, he had said, "The Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan will provide a platform to the India's generation next to imbibe the values of science and technology for a better future. We want the students of this generation to use digital technology, learn science, learn more about India, and learn about the famous people who made science popular. I appeal our young talents to be think, understand and be analytical to ensure a holistic development of our future generation." (ANI)