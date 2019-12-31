Goa jam-packed with tourists for New Year celebrations

Goa has always been on top of the list of tourists when it comes to New Year celebrations. India's famous vacation destination is jam-packed with tourists. Coastal serene union territory will host tourists on grand New Year evening of 2019. Casinos are lit up in attractive colours, expecting visitors to try their luck as the glorious decade comes to an end. While North India reels under cold wave, tourists can be seen sun basking on clean beaches of Goa. Tourism industry booms in Goa during this season as there is no dearth of vacationers, who lighten their wallets to enjoy the experience. Music and parties will be organised in every nook and corner of Goa to give tourists a hint of Goan culture.