Goa to host 36th National Games, says minister

Panaji, Sep 13 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday formally awarded to Goa the rights to host the 36th National Games, the coastal state's Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said.

Ajgaonkar said that IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta, in a letter to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday, had formally conferred the rights to the state to host the sporting event in November this year.

"We will now take a giant step forward in accelerated speed to complete the infrastructure and other facilities to ensure that these Games in 2018 become historic and the best among all the games held so far. There is no looking back now," Ajgaonkar said in a statement.

"Various components with regards to protocol and ceremonies, accommodation games village, hospitality and co-ordination, transportation and other segments are mandated to the National Games' host city," the statement added.

