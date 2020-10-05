Goa govt releases 'aatmanirbhar' plan to support farmers

Panaji, Oct 5 (PTI) The Goa government on Monday released an action plan to support agriculture and animal husbandry under its 'Aatmanirbhar' programme.

The government has announced a series of initiatives under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampoorna Goa programme' (ABSGP) including promoting dairy and poultry farming.

It also talks about checking 'menace' of wild animals and cattle at agriculture fields.

'To help farmers, crop insurance and fencing will be availed. Horticulture cultivation, procurement of agricultural equipment, and sustainable harvesting of medical plants will also be assisted with,' the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

It also said NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) and SIDBI (Small industrial Development Bank of India) will have 'revised criteria' for the schemes introduced by them.

'The plan (ABSGP) also includes revival of water bodies, rainwater harvesting and initiatives in implementation of watershed project,' the CMO said.

Food processing units will be set up for locally grown fruits like jackfruit, kokum, atam, turmeric, chilli, muskmelon, mango, amla etc.

It also talks about promoting contract community farming.

'Revert uncultivated land of communidade (community) to village and initiate cooperative contract community organic farming will also be undertaken under the 'Swayampurna Goa campaign,' the CMO said. PTI RPS NSK NSK