Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant unveiled a portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar popularly known as Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary at the ministerial block of the state secretariat. While speaking to ANI, CM Pramod Sawant said, "It is important that people should know about Veer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He contributed towards the independence of India. Thus we have placed his portrait here to pay him respect."