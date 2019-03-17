Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes away at 63 after battling pancreatic ailment

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was receiving treatment for pancreatic ailment, died on Sunday at the age of 63, President Ram Nath Kovind announced on Twitter. Parrikar served as the Defence Minister of India from 2014 to 2017, before resuming as the Chief Minister of Goa. Parrikar was an IIT-graduate and was the defence minister of the country when India conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC). In recent months, Parrikar had made few public appearances with a tube in his nose, looking evidently pale.