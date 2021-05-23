Goa cancels Class 10 board exams; decision on Class 12 to be announced in 2 days

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File photo)

By Anil Sanadi

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 23 (ANI): Considering the prevailing COVID situation, the Goa government has cancelled Class 12 exams and a decision on Class 12 exams would be taken in the next two days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Sawant said, " The decision has been taken to cancel the 10th standard (Secondary School Certificate) examinations due to the pandemic situation. The decision was taken following the recommendation of the committee comprising of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary School Education, State Department of Education, experts from educational field and others."

The promotion of Class 10 students to the next class would be based on the marks obtained in the internal assessment of the examinations held during the academic year 2020-21.

Those students who are failing in one or two subjects can appear for the Allowed To Keep Terms(ATKT) examination, the CM said.

Moreover, the students, who want to opt for Science and Diploma streams, will have to undergo a one-day examination that will be conducted by the Goa Board. "The students will be informed 15 days in advance about the same examination," he said.

Speaking about the examinations for the 12th standard, Sawant said that the decision in that regard would be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday considering all the aspects.

Earlier today, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Goa urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to postpone the Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) and Higher Senior Secondary Certificate (HSSC) exams until the entire student community is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Goa currently has 18,243 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)