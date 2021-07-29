Goa Beach Rape Case: ‘Parents Must Introspect Why Teenagers Hang Out on Beaches at Night’, Says CM Pramod Sawant

Panaji, July 29: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that parents of teenagers need to introspect as to why their kids hang out on the beaches in the state after dark. Sawant was responding in the state assembly over accusations levelled by the Opposition MLAs over rape incidences in the state.

Reports inform that the Opposition MLAs had alleged a breakdown in the law and order situation in Goa after two minor girls were allegedly raped on the popular Colva beach in South Goa on the night of July 24. The Opposition, meanwhile, slammed the Chief Minister's comment on the rape issue. Goa CM Pramod Sawant Urges Schools To Be Alert After Teenager Arrested for Allegedly Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in Bicholim.

Calling attention motion moved during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, Sawant said that 10 children went for a party on the beach, of which, six returned home while the remaining four, including two boys and two girls, stayed on the beach the whole night. "When a 14-year old girl spends the night on the beach, the parents too have to introspect, they too should be taking care," the Chief Minister said in his reply. Goa Horror: 30-Year-Old Held for Raping Differently-Abled Minor Girl in Panaji.

The Chief Minister added, "It is also our responsibility. Just because children are not listening (to their parents), we cannot leave all the responsibility to the police". As many as four people- Asif Hateli, 21, Rajesh Mane, 33, Gajanand Chinchankar, 31, and Nitin Yabbal, 19, have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape incident.