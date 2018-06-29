GNFC becomes first in India to use Blockchain Technology with NITI Aayog

In a breakthrough event, GNFC crosses another milestone by using Fertilizer subsidy disbursement through blockchain technology. NITI Aayog and Gujarat Narmada Valley fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd signed a statement of Intent to work together towards implementing a Proof-of concept using the Blockchain technology for the first time in India The overall implementation ensures that there is no dependence on intermediary agencies to prove the validity of transactions and resulting subsidy claims. Farmers will also be benefited as the process transparency is evident, transactions cannot be altered and digital fraud can be altered. Taking PM Modi’s vision forward, GNFC has been constantly working to strengthen the farmers and generating employment for them.