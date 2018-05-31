GNFC bags Porter Prize for the Second Consecutive Year

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd won the prestigious Porter Prize for its innovative and pioneering role in giving a thrust to cashless drive. The Prize is administered by the Institute for 'Enabling Social Progress', which was awarded for its outstanding performance in the industry, while enabling upliftment of social indicators through their area of work. GNFC has won this award for the second consecutive year. Last year, it became the first public sector company in India to be awarded with Porter Prize for its Neem Project. Porter Prize recognizes the strategic acumen of corporates in India. This recognition was established to felicitate Indian companies competing on the basis of value creation, innovation, and strategy. GNFC became the first fertilizer company to create a vast infrastructure of PoS machines, special apps, and trained over two lakh farmers, fertilizer retailers and students in executing cashless transactions.