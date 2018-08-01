GMR Aero Technic receives FAA approval

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (IANS) GMR Aero Technic Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, has received the prestigious Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval on popular narrow body aircraft (B737 and A320).

With this, GATL has become an authorized MRO services provider for all "C" checks for FAA registered B737/A320 aircraft and for NDT (Non Destructive Testing) inspections.

Currently, GATL holds the largest share of the market for outsourced airframe base MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) business in India, backed by a wide set of approvals and certifications from across the globe.

The addition of FAA certification opens up new opportunities for GATL to perform base maintenance and re-delivery checks for the operators/ lessors looking for an FAA approved MRO.

Given the increasing number of leased and aging aircraft in the fleet in India, the MRO industry is expecting a sizable uptick in re-deliveries in the coming years as the older aircraft complete their lease terms with the Indian carriers.

As the sole MRO provider in the South Asia region with FAA approval in place, GATL is uniquely placed to attract more heavy maintenance checks and cater to sections of the market which are aligned with FAA regulations, said a statement from GATL.

"With the addition of FAA certification, GATL is uniquely placed in South Asia and the Middle East region to offer a competitive value proposition in terms of maintenance, repair and overhaul of various types of aircraft," said S.G.K. Kishore, Director, GATL & CEO, GHIAL.

